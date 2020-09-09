PAGASA monitoring LPA off Southern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said as of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 965 kilometers east of the island group Luzon.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Bicol Region and Samar provinces will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Visayas and the eastern section of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and Mindanao will have light winds and slight coastal waters.