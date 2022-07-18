PAGASA monitoring LPA off Occidental Mindoro

Western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao affected by southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Occidental Mindoro.

According to the weather bureau, the southwest monsoon is also affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

MIMAROPA, Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Misamis Occidental, and Lanao del Norte, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon and the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.