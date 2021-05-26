PAGASA monitoring LPA off Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Mindanao.

PAGASA said so far, the LPA was situated 825 kilometers east of the island group.

It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said the easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, PAGASA said Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.