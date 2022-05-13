PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao

Heavy rainfall warning raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far situated 220 kilometers east of the city and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

A heavy rainfall warning has so far been raised over parts of Mindanao as a result.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are so far affecting Bukidnon (Talakag, Quezon, Cabanglasan), Surigao del Norte (Claver, Socorro), Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte (Jabonga, Santiago), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, Prosperidad, San Francisco, La Paz), Lanao del Sur (Piagapo, Tugaya), a portion of Davao City, Zamboanga del Norte (Katipunan, Polanco, Pinan) and nearby areas.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to take appropriate actions and monitor the weather conditions.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate winds will prevail in these areas, which will also have slight to moderate seas, according to the weather bureau.