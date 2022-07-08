PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

Southwest monsoon affecting western section of PHL

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far estimated 835 km east of the city.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of the country.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Cagayan, Isabela, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula will, as a result, have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The western section of Southern Luzon and Western Visayas, meanwhile, will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.