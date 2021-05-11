PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Davao City.

According to the weather bureau, the LPA was so far located 640 km east of the city and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao and Palawan.

PAGASA said Mindanao and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The weather bureau said this was due to the easterlies.

PAGASA said the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.