PAGASA monitoring LPA off Catanduanes

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Catanduanes.

According to PAGASA, the LPA was so far situated 190 kilometers north northeast of Virac.

As a result, Visayas, Bicol Region, and MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.