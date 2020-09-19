PAGASA monitoring LPA off Batanes

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Batanes.

PAGASA said as of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimatedo 1,340 kilometers east of Basco.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.