PAGASA monitoring LPA off Batanes

Western section of Northern, Central Luzon affected by southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area off Batanes.

According to PAGASA, the southwest monsoon is also affecting the western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Ilocos Region, Bataan and Zambales.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.