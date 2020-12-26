PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs; rainfall advisory in effect over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two low pressure areas.

PAGASA said one LPA was estimated 95 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar, while the other was estimated 55 km west southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

PAGASA said a yellow rainfall warning has been raised over Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon and Northern Samar, this time due to one of the LPAs.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are affecting Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate including Burias Island and Ticao Island, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Zamboanga Peninsula and CARAGA Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to trough of the LPA.

A rainfall advisory has also been raised over Metro Manila and other areas.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are also affecting Laguna, Bulacan, Quezon, Cavite, Bataan, Pampanga, Rizal, Batangas, Nueva Ecija and Zambales.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Localized Thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds from southeast to northeast with slight to moderate seas.