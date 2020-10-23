PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may enter PAR today

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a low pressure area east of Mindanao.

In its latest advisory, PAGASA said the LPA, which is located 1145 kilometers east of southern Philippines, may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility today.

PAGASA said it may develop into a tropical depression.

So far though, the trough of Typhoon “Saudel,” formerly “Pepito,” is causing cloudy and scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Zambales, Bataan Pangasinan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands.

Cloudy skies are also expected over Batanes including the Babuyan Group of Islands.

The rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible rains in the afternoon or at night due to localized thunderstorms.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, is expected to have generally improved weather except for localized thunderstorms.

A gale warning is raised over Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Batanes, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang, west coast of Batangas and Palawan.

This means, PAGASA said, that small seacraft is not allowed.