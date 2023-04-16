PAGASA: Isolated rain showers expected

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are still affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers as a result.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters