PAGASA: Good weather to persist in M. Manila in succeeding days

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila will have good weather in the next three days, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

In a 5 p.m. update, weather specialist Loreidin dela Cruz said the National Capital Region will only have thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night.

Temperatures will range from 26 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Legazpi and Baguio are also expected to have generally good weather, apart from localized thunderstorms.

Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro and Visayas, which will have slight to moderate seas.

As of 3 p.m., PAGASA said the low pressure area is estimated 705 kilometers northwest of Basco, Batanes.