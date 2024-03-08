PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

Northern, Central Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the country.

As a result, Caraga, Eastern Samar, Leyte and Southern Leyte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies and light rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of Calabarzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.