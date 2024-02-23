PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

Extreme Northern Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the country.

As a result, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau,

extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.