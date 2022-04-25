PAGASA: Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Camarines Provinces, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and Quezon, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will experience the same conditions.

The weather bureau said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.