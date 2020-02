(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.