PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern section of PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as well.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.