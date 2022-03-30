PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern section of PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.