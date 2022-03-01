PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern section of country

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will also prevail over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Mindanao will experience the same weather conditions.

According to PAGASA, moderate to strong winds are expected.

Moderate to rough seas are also expected in these areas.