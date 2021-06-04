PAGASA declares start of rainy season

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Friday, June 4, declared the start of the rainy season.

In a statement, PAGASA said the passage of “Dante” and the occurrence of widespread rainfall in the last five days confirm this.

As a result, the weather bureau said the probability of “near to above normal rainfall conditions is high in the next two months” until July.

It said breaks in rainfall events, also known as monsoon breaks, which can last for several days or weeks, may still occur.

Intermittent rains, associated with the southwest monsoon, meanwhile, will continue to affect Metro Manila and the western section of the country, the weather bureau said.

“The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts of the rainy season,” it added.