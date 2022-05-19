PAGASA declares start of rainy season

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has announced the start of the rainy season in the country.

PAGASA said the country satisfies the criteria for the same, amid the presence of a frontal system, the occurrence of severe thunderstorms that have brought widespread rains in parts of the country, and the southwesterly windflow also observed during the past few days.

With the start of the season, PAGASA said intermittent rains associated with the Southwest (SW) monsoon will start to affect Metro Manila and the western sections of the country.

“However, breaks in rainfall events (also known as monsoon breaks), which can last for several days or weeks may still occur,” PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing La Niña may still affect some parts of the country, which may increase the likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions in the coming months, according to the weather bureau.

“Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DOST-PAGASA will continue to monitor the day-to-day weather and long-term climate situation and provide updates when significant changes occur,” PAGASA said.

(Eagle News Service)