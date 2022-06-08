PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, in particular, are expected over Metro Manila.

PAGASA said the conditions, which will also prevail over the rest of the country, is due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The western and northern sections of Northern Luzon, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

According to PAGASA, the ridge of a High Pressure Area (HPA) is also extending over the eastern section of Luzon.