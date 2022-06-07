PAGASA: Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers expected

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also experience the same conditions due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the western and northern sections of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.