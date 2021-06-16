PAGASA: Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers expected as southwest monsoon affects N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have the same conditions.

Flashfloods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.