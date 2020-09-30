PAGASA: Cloud cluster east of PAR may become LPA or tropical disturbance

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a cloud cluster east of the Philippine Area of Responsibility that may become a tropical disturbance or a low pressure area.

In a recent weather update, weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario said the southwest monsoon was affecting Palawan and Visayas.

Batanes, Cagayan and the Batanes Island Group are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rains.

He said the rest of Luzon including Metro Manila will have fair and hot weather, except for the scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

According to Ordinario, the fair weather is also expected in Visayas and Mindanao, except for the localized thunderstorms.

Ordinario said this was due to the weak effect of the southwest monsoon.