PAGASA: Cavite, Batangas to have cloudy skies, isolated rains due to Taal volcanic activity, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–Cavite and Batangas will have cloudy skies and isolated rains due to the volcanic activity in Taal and the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration added due to the northeast monsoon, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region. Eastern Visayas, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time, due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.