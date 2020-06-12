PAGASA announces start of rainy season

(Eagle News) — The country’s weather bureau announced on Friday, June 12, the onset of the rainy season.

PAGASA issued that statement after it observed scattered rainshowers, monsoon rains, and the entry of tropical depression “Buchoy” in the last five days.

It said this has brought “significant amount of rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.”

“This satisfies the criteria of the start of the rainy season in the areas affected by Habagat which will continue to experience scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in the coming days,” PAGASA said in a statement.

However, such rain events may be followed by dry periods (monsoon break) that could last for several days to two weeks,” it added.

PAGASA said it would continue to closely monitor the situation and that it would issue updates and advisories as appropriate.

“The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts of the rainy season,” PAGASA said.

(Eagle News Service)