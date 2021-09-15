PAGASA: 70-80% chance of La Niña in last quarter of 2021

(Eagle News) — There is a 70 to 80 percent chance of La Niña in the last quarter of 2021.

According to Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Administrator Vicente Malano, there is also a higher probability of above-normal rainfall conditions in the country in the next several months.

He said this can be due to the expected stronger easterlies, enhanced northeast (NE) monsoon and tropical cyclone occurrences.

“The eastern sections of the country which normally receive more rainfall during the last quarter of the year could further increase the likelihood of more adverse impacts such as floods and landslides over highly vulnerable areas,” Malano said.

He urged all concerned agencies to take precautionary measures to “mitigate the potential adverse impacts of this looming La Niña.”

PAGASA has upgraded its La Niña Watch to La Niña Alert.

La Niña refers to the cooling of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.