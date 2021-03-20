Pacquiao says becoming President a matter of destiny, as Lacson bares “PacMan’s” presidential plans

(Eagle News) — Senator Manny Pacquiao plans to run in next year’s presidential elections.

This was revealed by Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr., who said that he had been consulted several times by the famous boxer-senator about his alleged plan to run for the highest position of the land.

Pacquiao, the president of PDP Laban, said that becoming the country’s president is a matter of destiny.

In a video message, he did not confirm directly what Senator Lacson had revealed but he said that the next President should have genuine care (malasakit) for the Filipino people.

“Ang pagiging presidente is destiny. Marami nang nangarap. Marami na ring nabigo (Becoming President is destiny. Many have dreamed, but many have failed),” Pacquiao said.

“Ngunit ang hangad ko sa susunod na magiging Presidente ay may tunay na malasakit at tunay na pagmamahal sa mamamayang Pilipino (But my desire is that the next President should have genuine care and love for the Filipino people),” he said.

“Tigilan na natin ang kulay -pulitika. Wala nang dilaw, wala nang pula, wala nang orange, o anuman ang kulay mo. Maawa naman tayo sa sambayanang Pilipino (Let’s put an end to political color. No more yellow, no more red. No more orange or whatever your color is. Have pity on the Filipino nation),” he added.

Lacson revealed Pacquiao’s supposed political ambition a year before the 2022 presidential elections, and as the opposition formed a coalition that planned to choose who they would field in next year’s presidential, vice-presidential and senatorial race.

In a bid to unify the members of the opposition, retired Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio formed the 1Sambayan coalition on Thursday, March 18, in preparation for next year’s elections.

(With a report from Meanne Corvera, Eagle News Service)