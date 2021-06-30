Pacquiao names DOH as one of corrupt gov’t offices in statement answering Pres. Duterte’s dare

(Eagle News) — Philippine boxing senator Manny Pacquiao accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s challenge naming the Department of Health (DOH) as one of the government agencies which he claimed was corrupt.

In a statement, Pacquiao said that he would investigate how the DOH bought rapid test kits, PPEs and masks, among others at the height of the pandemic. He also dared Health Secretary Francisco Duque to release how he had spent the government money for these.

“Magsimula tayo sa DOH. Silipin at busisiin natin lahat ng mga binili mula sa rapid test kits, PPE , masks at iba pa. Handa ka ba Sec. Francisco Duque na ipakita ang kabuuan ng iyong ginagastos? Saan napunta ang pera na inutang natin para sa pandemya?” he said.

-Pacquiao thanks Duterte for chance to serve with him-

He also thanked President Duterte for giving him the chance to serve along with him, and to give him information on corruption. Still, Pacquiao did not change his claim that had angered Duterte that corruption in the present administration was twice or even thrice the level of corruption in the previous Aquino administration, hinting he would continue to be critical of the government even if he and Duterte are party-mates at PDP Laban.

Pacquiao insisted that it was President Duterte himself who had expressed exasperation about the continuing corruption in government despite his efforts to clean it.

“Tinatanggap ko ang hamon ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Salamat po at binigyan nyo kami ng pagkakataon na tumulong sa inyo at bigyan kayo ng mga impormasyon para kampanya kontra korapsyon,” his statement read.

“Ang Pangulo mismo ang nagbanggit sa kanyang pahayag noong October 27,2020 na lalong lumalakas ang korapsyon sa gobyerno. In his own words sinabi niya na ‘I will concentrate the last remaining years of my term fighting corruption kasi hanggang ngayon hindi humihina lumalakas pa lalo.’ Mr. President I feel the same way,” he said.

-Pacquiao says he’s not a liar-

Pacquiao also stressed that he is not a liar, nor is he corrupt.

“Mawalang galang po mahal na Pangulo, nguni’t hindi ako sinungaling. May mga naging pagkakamali ako sa buhay na aking itinuwid at itinama nguni’t dalawang bagay ang kaya kong panghawakan. Hindi ako tiwali at hindi ako sinungaling,” he said.

He also expressed sadness that he and the President would be debating on the issue of corruption publicly, and even took a swipe at Duterte.

“Nakakalungkot na sa isyu ng korapsyon kami magtatalo, dahil ang kailangan ng bansa ay mga lider na magtutulungan laban dito,” Pacquiao said.

-Angry Duterte says Pacquiao playing politics early-

President Duterte got angry with Pacquiao the other day. He lambasted the senator for “early politicking” when he claimed that his administration was two to three times more corrupt than the previous Aquino administration.

Duterte whose campaign promised was based on eliminating corruption and illegal drugs in the country stressed that he had reduced corruption since Day 1, removing government officials who had been proven to be corrupt, and filing charges before the Ombudsman against those accused of corruption.

During his July 28 “Talk to the People,” the President gave Pacquiao one week to provide evidence to back up his claim, and to name the government agencies and officials whom he claimed were corrupt.

Duterte also threatened to pummel the boxing senator with daily criticisms if he would fail to give him the list in one week. He also threatened to campaign against him if he would run for president in 2022.

-PDP-Laban rift –

Some partymates at the PDP-Laban wherein Pacquiao assumed the presidency in December, said the senator should leave the party if he would continue his stance of criticizing the administration of the party chair, President Duterte.

Pacquiao has early on announced his intention to run as President in the May 2022 elections.

(Eagle News Service)