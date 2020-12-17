P4.506-trillion nat’l budget for 2021 now ready for Duterte’s signature

Sotto, Velasco sign bill that includes funds for gov’t COVID response for next year

(Eagle News) — Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have already signed the bill on the P4.506-trillion national budget for 2021 which is to be transmitted to Malacanang for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature by tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Both Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco have already signed the General Appropriations Act 2021 or House Bill No. 7727.

The Senate recently approved the bill on third and final reading.

House Speaker Velaco, upon signing the bill, said that the 2021 spending plan is the government’s “single-most powerful tool” to fight COVID-19 and help Filipinos and the economy recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic.

The 2021 proposed national budget includes the Philippine government’s allocated funding for the country’s COVID-19 response, including money to buy vaccines, and for its storage, transportation and distribution.

It also includes funds for contact-tracing operations, as well as for the health sector.

The Senate had also increased allocations for the health sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Eagle News Service)