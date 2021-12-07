P13.6 million worth of shabu seized in Sulu buy-bust: PNP

Three, including barangay official, nabbed

(Eagle News) — Sulu police seized over P13 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Indanan, Sulu, and arrested a barangay official and two others.

Quoting an Indanan Municipal Police station report, the Philippine National Police said the P13.6 million worth of shabu was seized from Ilahan Sabdain Yahya, 48 barangay kagawad of Gata-Gata, Panglima Estino; Muride Jarih Ahajan, 31; and Elmina Hamidan Unaid, 24; on Dec. 4.

The arrested suspects are now under the Indanan Municipal Police Station’s custody, the PNP said.

The recovered pieces of evidence, meanwhile, were taken by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for laboratory examination.

According to the PNP, charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspects.

“I congratulate the operating units for this successful operation. Ang magandang kooperasyon at koordinasyon natin ang isa sa naging daan upang masabat ang nasabing dami at halaga ng hinihinalang shabu. Panatilihin natin ang ugnayan at pagsasanib pwersa sa ating kampanya laban sa iligal na droga, kriminalidad, at terorismo tungo sa mapayapa at ligtas na Bangsamoro Region”, Police Brigadier General Eden Ugale, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao director, said.