P10.2 million worth of shabu seized in Valenzuela City; two arrested

(Eagle News) – -Two key players of a drug distribution network operating in northern Manila Manila were arrested by police on Thursday night, the Philippine National Police said on Saturday, December 12.

The PNP said also seized from Ernesto Magalang Francisco and Genelyn dela Torre Mararac were 1.5 kilograms of shabu worth P10.2 million, based on a report from National Capital Region Police Office Acting Chief, Police Brig Gen Vicente Danao Jr.

The PNP said Drug Enforcement Unit agents of the Valenzuela Police also confiscated cash bills, digital weighing scale, mobile phones, wristwatches, and some pieces of jewelry.

The seized illegal drugs will be turned over to the Northern Police District’s Crime Laboratory for chemical analysis, while the other items have been subjected to inventory, Danao said.