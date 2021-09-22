P1.53 billion damage to agriculture left by typhoon Jolina, says NDRRMC’s updated report

Updated number of casualties at 20

(Eagle News) — Disaster officials said that typhoon Jolina (international name Conson) left at least P1.53 billion damage to agriculture and P63.676 million damage to infrastructure.

In its latest report as of Wednesday, Sept. 22, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) also updated the number of casualties and injuries left by the typhoon.

In its latest update, it said the typhoon left 20 people dead and 33 injured.

The damage to agriculture covered 21,973 hectares of crops, various livestock, and irrigation projects.

The typhoon also damaged 18,082 houses, and 94 infrastructure facilities including government facilities, schools, roads and bridges.

The NDRRMC said that the areas heavily affected were Central Luzon (Region 3), CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol region (Region 5), Western Visayas (Region 6), Central Visayas (Region 7), and Eastern Visayas (Region 8).

Meanwhile, there were no casualties reported with the onslaught of typhoon Kiko (Chanthu). Damage to agriculture was at P37.35 million, while there was no reported damage to infrastructure.

The Philippine Red Cross said it had helped in distributing hot meals at the height of typhoon Kiko. It said that PRC chapters in Batanes and Cagayan also helped out in the affected communities.

The NDRRMC said close to 7,000 individuals have been preemptively evacuated from Regions 1 and 2 before typhoon Kiko arrived.

