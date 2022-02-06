P1.3 million worth of shabu seized in Manila buy-bust; 2 nabbed

(Eagle News) — The National Capital Region Police Office seized 1.3 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Manila last week, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also arrested during the buy-bust operation in Sta. Cruz on Feb. 2 were the suspects identified as Santa Aguilar, 34, and Noria Marcelino, 38.

The PNP did not provide additional details.

It said the suspects will face charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos commended the policemen behind the operation—members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Unit, Manila’s Police Station 3, and the Manila Police District.

“This effort that you have been showing is giving the organization a boost of confidence that we are definitely stepping up to the challenge of curbing this menace,” Carlos said.