Over 8 million COVID-19 cases worldwide with no vaccine in sight; virus deaths still rising

(Eagle News) – There are more than 8 million COVID-19 cases worldwide with virus-related deaths continuing to rise at 436,899, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University on COVID-19 dashboard.

Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, are 8,034,461, with the United States still leading in terms of number of cases and deaths.

-US has most COVID-19 cases and deaths-

The US confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 2,114,026, followed by Brazil with 888,271 cases; and Russia with 536,484 cases. Next is India with 343,091 cases; United Kingdom with 298,315 cases; Spain with 244,109 cases; Italy with 237,290 cases; Peru with 232,992 cases; France with 194,305; and Iran with 189,876 cases completing the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases.

In terms of COVID-19 deaths, the US again leads other nations with 116,127 deaths, followed by Brazil with 43,959 deaths, and United Kingdom with 41,821 deaths. Next is Italy with 34,371 deaths; France with 29,439 deaths; Spain with 27,136 deaths; Mexico with 17,580 deaths; India with 9,900 deaths; Belgium with 9,661 deaths; and Iran with 8,950 deaths completing the top 10 countries with the most COVID-19 deaths.

There is still no vaccine developed for COVID-19. Recently, fresh cases in China also alarmed the World Health Organization (WHO) on the possibility of a second wave in this Asian country which was the first epicenter of the virus pandemic.

Below are the top 15 countries in terms of number of COVID-19 cases:

1. US – 2,114,026

2. Brazil – 888,271

3. Russia – 536,484

4. India – 343,091

5. United Kingdom – 298,315

6. Spain – 244,109

7. Italy – 237,290

8. Peru – 232,992

9. France – 194,305

10. Iran – 189,876

11. Germany – 187,682

12. Turkey – 179,831

13. Chile – 179,436

14. Mexico – 150,264

15. Pakistan – 148,921

Meanwhile, these are the top 15 countries with the most COVID-19 deaths:

1. US – 116,127 deaths

2. Brazil – 43,959 deaths

3. United Kingdom – 41,821 deaths

4. Italy – 34,371 deaths

5. France – 29,439 deaths

6. Spain – 27,136 deaths

7. Mexico – 17,580 deaths

8. India – 9,900 deaths

9. Beligium – 9,661 deaths

10. Iran – 8,950 deaths

11. Germany – 8,807 deaths

12. Canada – 8,228 deaths

13. Russia – 7,081 deaths

14. Peru – 6,860 deaths

15. Netherlands – 6,084 deaths

