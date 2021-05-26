Over 700 Immigration bureau frontliners receive second dose of Sinovac vaccine

(Eagle News) — Over 700 Bureau of Immigration frontliners received their second dose of Sinovac vaccine over the weekend.

The bureau said the 700 were among the nearly 1,300 BI employees who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from April 24 to 25 and May 1 to 2.

Bureau Covid-19 Task Force Chair and Deputy Commissioner Aldwin Alegre said the remaining are scheduled to receive their second dose this coming weekend.

The bureau said the heads of the different field offices and subports outside Metro Manila have been instructed to coordinate with their respective local government units (LGUs) to have their staff who have not yet been inoculated vaccinated.

“Now they have gotten their second dose, our frontliners are now more confident of rendering efficient service to the public with less anxiety of getting infected by the virus,” immigration bureau chief Jaime Morente said.

The Philippines kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination program in March.

So far, members of the A1 to A3 categories—medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities–are being prioritized.