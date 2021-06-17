Over 7 million vaccine doses already administered; nearly 2M Filipinos already fully vaccinated

(Eagle News) — The number of vaccinated Filipinos have breached seven million, with close to 2 million already fully vaccinated.

This is according to vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, in a recent Senate hearing on the vaccine procurement of the Philippine government.

As of June 14, the number of those who received vaccines were 7,087,256 doses. Those who are fully vaccinated already reached 1,922,447, while those who received the first dose of the vaccines reached 5,164,809.

Among health care workers and their families (A1), those who received first doses reached 1.45 million, while whose who got the second dose were 980,471. For the A2 group or the elderly, around 1.75 million got the first dose while at least 486,945 received a second dose. For the A3 group or those with comorbidities, those who got the first dose were around 1.75 million, while 429,301 got a second dose. For the A4 group or the essential workers, those who got the first dose were around 195,000, while those who got a second dose were around 7,000.

So far, at least 10.3 million vaccine doses of the vaccines delivered in the country have already been deployed, based on data as of June 14.

Galvez said that they are still aiming to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by year-end. He said that the Philippines is already assured of getting more than 148 million vaccine doses by that time.

This third quarter, the government is hoping to vaccinate more from the A4 group, and from the A5 group or indigent Filipinos. By the fourth quarter, the government could start vaccinating teenagers or those aged 12 to 17 years old.

