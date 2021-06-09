Over 6.3M receive COVID-19 vaccines in PHL, including 1.6M who completed 2 doses

(Eagle News) – Some 6.3 million have already received COVID-19 vaccines in the country, with 1.6 million already receiving both first and second doses, according to a Department of Health official.

DOH Director for Field Implementation and Coordination Team Napoleon Arevalo said that some areas in Metro Manila also had to suspend vaccination as there was a lack of supplies noted among many local government units.

Arevalo said that the good news is that LGUs have shown that they can do the vaccination in their areas fast.

“Ang ating mga dini-deliver sa ating mga vaccination site lalo na dito sa NCR+ ay based on their master list of eligible population. Nakakaranas po tayo na mayroong mga areas na natitigil iyong pagbakuna temporarily a day sapagkat ang magandang nakikita natin ay mabilis silang magbakuna,” he said in a “Laging Handa” press briefing on Wednesday, June 9.

He said that so far, more than 1.4 million first doses have already been given to the A1 population group – the health care workers and their families; over 1.6 million first doses for the A2 group or the elderly; and over 1.5 million doses to the A3 group or those with comorbidities. Some 29,000 individuals from the A4 group or the economic frontliners have also been given first doses of the vaccines.

In all, he said over 4.6 million have been given first doses, while an additional 1.6 million have completed the two doses of the vaccines.

“So total po natin ngayon po ay 4.6 million mahigit para sa mga first doses at ang naka-complete po natin ng 2 doses ay mahigit 1.6 million – A total of 6.3 million plus na po ang ating naibakuna sa ating mga kababayan po,” he said.

There are over 9.3 million vaccine doses that have so far been delivered to the country, the most recent of which were the 1 million Sinovac doses that arrived on Sunday morning, June 6.

(Eagle News Service)