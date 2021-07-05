Over 5,000 evacuated in Taal as volcano shows increasing unrest — NDRRMC

Taal evacuation, a challenge for physical distancing; NDRMMC sends 1 tent per family to ensure observance of COVID protocols

(Eagle News) – Over 5,000 individuals have already been evacuated from high-risk areas around Taal Volcano with the numbers expected to further increase as the volcano showed signs of unrest, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In an interview with the Eagle News Service program Balitalakayan, NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said the number of persons already evacuated reached 5,583 as of Monday morning, July 5.

At least 3,670 are in evacuation centers, while the rest are staying with their other kin in places outside of the danger areas.

-5K family food packs, tents sent in 22 evacuation centers-

Timbal said that there are around 22 evacuation centers for the Taal evacuees majority of whom came from the barangays of Laurel and Agoncillo. There were also evacuees who came from other barangays who voluntarily left their homes to be sure of their safety.

The NDRRMC has already sent over 5,000 family food packs for the Taal evacuees. Tents were also sent to the evacuation centers, where ideally one tent is reserved for a family amid the still raging COVID pandemic.

“Ang intention kasi natin dito ay one tent for one family sa evacuation center para masundan pa rin ang protocol natin sa physical distancing,” Timbal said during the Balitalakayan interview on Monday, July 5.

-Evacuation advisory for high-risk areas-

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has strongly recommended the complete evacuation of the Taal Volcano Island and the high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas Province.

This is due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur,” the agency’s bulletin said.

“The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited.”

It further reiterated that “all activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time.”

PHIVOLCS advised communities around the Taal Lake shores “to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.”

Taal Volcano is still under alert level 3. On Sunday, it emitted the highest level of sulfur dioxide emissions at over 22,600 tons. Volcanic earthquakes and rumbling also continued to be felt. All these signified another eruption similar to what happened on July 1 could happen, PHIVOLCS said.



(Eagle News Service)