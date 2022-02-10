Over 450k Pfizer doses arrive in time for 3rd round of nat’l vaccination set on Feb. 10 to 11

Over 218 million vaccine doses delivered in PHL since February last year

(Eagle News) – Over 450,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 arrived on Wednesday night, February 9, in time for the start of the third round of the national vaccination days to be held on Thursday and Friday.

The shipment of 455,130 Pfizer doses would boost the February 10 to 11 national vaccination days where about two million vaccine doses for the primary series and another four million booster shots are readied and targeted.

Based on National Vaccination Operations Center data as of February 8, around 60.4 million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 8.3 million individuals have received their booster shot.

To date, a total of 218,233,530 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the Philippines, according to the NTF.

On Monday, February 7, the Philippine government started the vaccination of children aged five to 11.

The Philippine government targets to vaccinate around 15.6 million young children in this age group to protect them against getting severe Covid-19.

(Eagle News Service)