Over 43% of target population in PHL fully vaccinated a week before Nat’l Vaccination campaign – Palace

Pres. Duterte pushes full support for Nov. 29-Dec. 1 “Bayanihan, Bakunanahan” which aims to vaccinate 15 million Filipinos to achieve PHL population protection

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has already administered at least 76.5 million doses nationwide, with more than 43 percent of the population already fully vaccinated.

Malacanang said that 33.8 million individuals have already been fully vaccinated or 43.88 percent of the target population in the country, as of Nov. 22.

With this milestone, President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing local government units nationwide to give their full support for the three days of National Vaccination campaign set on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

Duterte said that the Philippine government targets to vaccinate at least 15 million in the three days of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” campaign, so that more than 50 percent of the country’s target population would be fully vaccinated by year-end.

“I would like to once again remind everybody that from November 29 to December 1, we will be having our National Vaccination Days. We aim to vaccinate 15 million Filipinos across 16 regions outside of Manila,” he said in his Talk To The People on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

“I have directed all government agencies and instrumentalities to extend all possible support for this “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” program led by the Department of Health and the Department of Interior and Local Government. I urge all national government agencies as well as provincial and local government units to use all available resources, especially human resources, to help in the vaccination efforts during these three days of vaccination,” the President said.

-Over 94 percent of target population in Metro Manila already fully vaccinated-

In Metro Manila, at least 94.04 percent of the target population have already been fully vaccinated or around 9.1 million individuals. Those who received the first dose already reached 10.3 million, or over 100 percent of the target population.

Duterte noted that the country’s COVID-19 cases are dropping, and thanked God that the country is slowly winning the fight against this highly contagious virus.

“Salamat sa awa ng Diyos bumaba ang mga kaso. But we still have to follow health protocols being implemented by government if we really want to make a headway. Ganoon ‘yan, ang awa ng Diyos kailangan sabayan mo nang pagsunod ng implementasyon sa protocols ng gobyerno,” he said.

The country has already received more than 135 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, Nov. 24.

According to vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., there are already six to eight million COVID-19 doses in its supply inventory consisting of different brands that could be used as booster shots for the A2 (elderly) and A3 (those with comorbidities) priority groups.

The country has also started vaccinating children aged 12 and above, and experts are now studying the possibility of vaccinating those below 11 years old.

