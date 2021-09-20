Over 41 million Filipinos already vaccinated, with 24 percent of target population receiving full dose

Over 66 percent in NCR already fully vaccinated, says Palace

(Eagle News) – Over 41 million Filipinos have already been vaccinated in the country, with those given full doses reaching over 18.5 million of the country’s population.

Those who have been fully vaccinated (18,560,409) have reached 24.06 percent of the targeted population nationwide, while those who got only the first dose (22,853,606) have reached 29.63 percent of the target population.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that over-all, the number of those who were inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine are 41,414,015.

-Over 6.48 million in NCR fully vaccinated-

In Metro Manila, more than 6.48 million have received the full dose of the vaccine or 66.37 percent of the target population This means, population protection is already achieved at least in the National Capital Region.

Those who received the first dose reached more than 8.25 million or a coverage ratio of 84.47 percent.

So far, those who received COVID-19 vaccine doses in the NCR reached 14,746,703 as of Sept. 19.

The Philippines initially hoped to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year, but the entry of the Delta variant became a game changer.

Still, the country hopes that with 70 percent of the target population by year-end, this could lead to a reduction in COVID-19 cases.

Health experts said that while vaccines would not prevent a person from getting sick with COVID-19, this would lessen the chances of getting the severe form of the disease.

(Eagle News Service)