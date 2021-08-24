Over 4,000 US citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: official

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States has evacuated “more than 4,000 American passport holders plus their families” since mid-August, a senior State Department official said Tuesday.

“We expect that number to continue to grow in the coming days,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We are continuing to contact the Americans who have previously registered with Kabul embassy to determine whether or not they are still in Afghanistan, and to help them evacuate if they want to leave.”

At the weekend, the US military said 2,500 Americans had been evacuated.

Counting other nationalities, including Afghans considered at risk in their country, the United States has evacuated around 48,000 people since August 14, the day before the Taliban entered Kabul and took power, according to the White House.

Several thousand other people have been evacuated by allied European nations such as Germany and the United Kingdom.

