Over 400 immigration personnel at NAIA get new posts in latest reshuffle aimed at preventing corruption

(Eagle News) — Over 400 Bureau of Immigration personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport received new assignments in the latest bureau reshuffle aimed at preventing corruption.

In a statement, the bureau said the reshuffle covered 430 immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Of the number, 356 were frontline immigration officers.

The terminal assignments of 79 immigration supervisors were also changed in the rotation scheme which starts today, May 12.

The rotation shall take place every three or four months, after Morente approved the recommendation of Carlos Capulong, the bureau’s Port Operations Division (POD) chief.

“The objective of this rotation scheme is to avoid fraternization in the workplace, which studies have pinpointed as a possible source of corruption in government,” Morente said.

Capulong said the reshuffle also aims to ensure sufficient manpower in strategic points.

“We also want to create a positive work environment by seeing to it that the workload of our immigration officers and their duty supervisors are evenly distributed,” Capulong said.

He added that transferring personnel to a different workplace and setting would help enhance their knowledge and skills as border control officers of the country.

“With more than half of our personnel already inoculated with the first dose, we have more confidence in performing our daily duties,” Capulong added.