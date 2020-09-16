Over 3M Filipinos have already undergone COVID-19 tests, says DOH; 10.6% test positive

(Eagle News) – More than 3 million Filipinos have undergone COVID-19 tests, and so far, 10.6 percent of them had tested positive, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

As of Sept. 16, the individuals who have been tested “based on the aggregate reports on the total positive and negative tests from laboratories” have reached 3,008,239.

Of these individuals, 272,934 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, which represents 0.25 percent of the population.

The number of recoveries, on the other hand, reached 207,858, which is 76.2 percent of confirmed cases.

Active cases, as of Wednesday, Sept. 16, are 60,344 which is 22.1 percent of confirmed cases in the country.

Deaths, meanwhile, reached 4,732 which is only 1.7 percent of confirmed cases.

The DOH, however, noted that cases are not the same as individuals.

“Datasets for individuals tested and cases are different and are not comparable,” a department bulletin said.

The data on the more than 3 million individuals tested came from 97 licensed RT-PCR laboratories and 29 licensed GeneXpert laboratories.

The chief implementer of the National Policy Against COVID-19, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, said that the country has now breached the 40,000 tests daily mark. As of Sept. 10, the country has even achieved the highest daily output of 43,555.

(Eagle News Service)