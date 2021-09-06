Over 35.8 million have received COVID jabs, with 15 million already fully vaccinated – Palace

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has already vaccinated some 35.8 million individuals, 15 million of whom are considered fully vaccinated.

Malacanang said 20.8 million got the initial dose, while 15,033,354 received the full dose or complete vaccination.

This means a total of 35,838,964 individuals have received vaccines against COVID-19.

The country aims to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population.

The Philippines has so far received 52,792,130 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers.

The latest to be delivered were the 188,370 doses of COVAX-donated Pfizer vaccines that arrived on Sept. 2.

This latest shipment brings to 2,660,580 the total number of donated Pfizer doses coming from the COVAX facility, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

The government is urging the public to get vaccinated and complete the doses so they could be better protected against the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Most of the COVID-19 deaths are from the ranks of the unvaccinated, according to health officials.



