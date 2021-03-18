Over 30,400 Filipinos given free anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Israel

(Eagle News) – More than 30,400 Filipinos in Israel were given free COVID-19 vaccines, most of them caregivers, according to the Israel embassy.

At least 30,000 were caregivers and around 400 were agriculture students, and the rest were staff of the Philuppine embassy in Israel.

Even Filipinos with expired working permits were given the vaccine shots from Pfizer.

“Israel is thankful for the Filipino caregivers for helping the elderly and the disabled Israeli citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak. For many years, the Israeli government has been providing the Filipino caregivers with full access to the advanced medical services of our country,” Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Rafael Harpaz said.

“The free access to COVID-19 vaccine is another way of thanking them and ensuring their health and safety,” Ambassador Harpaz added.

Israel is a world leader in the vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

With a population of 9.3 million, Israel has already vaccinated 5.2 million people, more than a half of its population, with at least one dose.

Around 4.2 million people in Israel, on the other hand, have received both shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

(with a report from Moira Encina, Eagle News Service)