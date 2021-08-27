Over 300 Filipinos repatriated from UAE this August: DFA

(Eagle News) — Over 300 Filipinos were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates this month of August, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the 323 Filipinos who arrived in Davao brought the total of repatriated Filipinos from the country to 5,041 since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

All repatriates were tested and yielded negative results in the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at least 48 hours prior to their departure from the UAE.

The department said the repatriates still underwent stringent, facility-based quarantine provided by the Philippine government.

They also received USD 200 in reintegration assistance.

“We are ever thankful to all our partners from the local government and agencies, our foreign service posts, host governments, as well as our people who work tirelessly and have been extra generous with their time in ensuring that our repatriations are successful,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said.

“Again, we reiterate our readiness to assist all our distressed kababayans who want to go home,” she added.